









In autumn-winter 2021 the collection of Suonamore Lovetto by LeBebè expands. The brand founded by the brothers Paolo, Fabrizio and Mariana Verde, owners of Lucebianca and third generation of a historic Neapolitan family, presents a new rose gold finish which, as in the version in 925 silver only, is accompanied by a rolò chain with a length of 1 meter, which can also be worn in a double loop.



The new Suonamore, a jewel that produces the classic bell sound that babies like, is destined to become a keepsake to wear over the years. The jewel is modular with six different decorative elements in silver or silver with Swarovski stones, which can be inserted on Lovetto or used as pendants. The retail price is 118 euros. The collection also includes crown-shaped rings that can be worn as pendants on a necklace, or silver-plated bands with the word girl or boy to add to the Lovetto pendant.

















