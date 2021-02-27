ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — February 27, 2021 at 5:00 am

A new Feeling for Nikos Koulis


x



Two years ago the most celebrated Greek jewelry designer, Nikos Koulis, presented his refined Feelings collection. It was a success but, due to the covid that arrived a few months later, the opportunities for a trip to Athens, where Nikos Koulis has his own boutique, have become rare. This is why, now, the jeweler’s work is proposed in a trunk show on Moda Operandi. It should be added, however, that the pieces on sale are renewed compared to those presented at the debut. The idea of ​​the knot always remains present, an element that for a seafaring people like the Greek one is an integral part of culture.

Orecchini in oro giallo e bianco 18 carati, con diamanti a forma di pera
Orecchini in oro giallo e bianco 18 carati, con diamanti a forma di pera

But in the new jewels of the Feelings collection the art deco architectures that characterize the work of the Athenian Maison return. In addition, the classic black enamel appears, which makes the diamonds used for rings, earrings and necklaces sparkle even more. However, the use of the gold snake chain, of the tubogas genus, which replaces the lines used to anchor ships, remains the same.
Anello in oro giallo e bianco 18 carati con diamante bianco
Anello in oro giallo e bianco 18 carati con diamante bianco

Collana Feeling in oro giallo e bianco 18 carati con diamanti
Collana Feeling in oro giallo e bianco 18 carati con diamanti baguette e brillante, smalto nero
Collana Feeling in oro giallo e bianco 18 carati con diamanti baguette e brillante, smalto nero
Collana Feeling in oro giallo e bianco 18 carati con diamanti e smalto nero
Collana Feeling in oro giallo e bianco 18 carati con diamanti e smalto nero
Orecchini in oro giallo e bianco 18 carati con diamanti e smalto nero
Orecchini in oro giallo e bianco 18 carati con diamanti e smalto nero

Orecchini in oro giallo e bianco 18 carati con diamanti e smeraldi
Orecchini in oro giallo e bianco 18 carati con diamanti e smeraldi







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *