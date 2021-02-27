A new Feeling for Nikos Koulis



Two years ago the most celebrated Greek jewelry designer, Nikos Koulis, presented his refined Feelings collection. It was a success but, due to the covid that arrived a few months later, the opportunities for a trip to Athens, where Nikos Koulis has his own boutique, have become rare. This is why, now, the jeweler’s work is proposed in a trunk show on Moda Operandi. It should be added, however, that the pieces on sale are renewed compared to those presented at the debut. The idea of ​​the knot always remains present, an element that for a seafaring people like the Greek one is an integral part of culture.



But in the new jewels of the Feelings collection the art deco architectures that characterize the work of the Athenian Maison return. In addition, the classic black enamel appears, which makes the diamonds used for rings, earrings and necklaces sparkle even more. However, the use of the gold snake chain, of the tubogas genus, which replaces the lines used to anchor ships, remains the same.

















