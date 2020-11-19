A new dance for Nanis











The Dancing Élite collection by Nanis is renewed ♦ ︎

Sometimes dancing in the rain makes brilliant encounters. For example, you know someone who is at the top of the social ladder. It is not a question of wealth, but of elevation, of selection, of rarefaction. In short, someone who is part of an elite, of a small circle of people, someone exceptional. And, perhaps, this meeting can be made easier with the new line of jewelry by Nanis. The brilliant designer of the Venetian Maison, Laura Bicego, in 2019 decided to introduce a new line of jewelry in the successful Dancing in the Rain collection. The new line is called Dancing Élite and is consistent with the style of the original collection. A year later, the Maison introduced new pieces, such as the spiral ring.



The jewels are composed of small diamond riviére, which add reflections among the hand-engraved yellow gold boules, the iconic signature of the Maison. The jewels are available in yellow gold or white gold. Even the rings, for example, are made with this style, but in this case the bubbles lengthen, to make contact with the fingers more pleasant. In addition to the rings, the collection also includes pendants, of different lengths, necklaces and bracelets. Giulia Netrese

















