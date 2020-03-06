A new collection by Atelier Searovski with Penélope Cruz











Atelier Swarovski, the best jewelery brand of the Austrian Maison, presents a new collaboration with Penélope Cruz. The jewelry collection also offers support to The Nature Conservancy, a partner organization of the Swarovski Foundation, committed to safeguarding the planet.



I am very proud of my collaboration with Atelier Swarovski. My Botanical jewelry collection shines thanks to crystals, zircons and the power of the positive impact it has on the world. I hope people are proud to know that the jewelry they wear helps to preserve our wonderful world.

Penélope Cruz



After the success of the MoonSun collection in 2019, the actress, who is also an ambassador of the Atelier Swarovski brand, then signs a second line of jewelry made with crystals and cubic zirconia. The collection is called Botanical and is inspired, easy to guess, by nature. The jewels are characterized by floral motifs with crystals and cubic zirconia, with petals embellished with pavé stones.



We are pleased to present the new Atelier Swarovski collections for spring / summer 2020. This season we unveil new and exciting collaborations with designers such as Catherine Prevost, Susan Rockefeller, and our wonderful ambassador, Oscar-winning actress Penélope Cruz. These collections celebrate the creative vision of our collaborators and the extraordinary techniques of our master cutters, while supporting global environmental protection organizations such as The Nature Conservancy and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund, which represent the main commitment of the our company in promoting positive change worldwide.

Nadja Swarovski, President and Creative Director of Atelier Swarovski














