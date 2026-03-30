Orecchino della collezione The Timeless Chapter
Orecchino della collezione The Timeless Chapter

A new chapter for The Nesh jewelry

Nilufar Addati’s brand presents The Timeless Chapter collection.

The Nesh, the newly launched brand from television personality Nilufar Addati, presents a new jewelry line: The Timeless Chapter. The idea is a vintage-style piece, capable of evoking the past while looking forward. Indeed, the collection’s name itself alludes to its timelessness.

Collana in argento e cubic zirconia
Silver and cubic zirconia necklace

No revolution, in short, but rather evolution, these jewelry pieces crafted from 925 silver with gold or rhodium plating, designed to be worn at any time of day. The collection includes two brass tennis necklaces: a classic gold-plated one and a rhodium-plated one with cubic zirconia stones of different cuts. There are also two earring styles, in both gold-plated and rhodium-plated versions, and five rings designed as elements to be worn individually or combined.
Anello placcato oro e cubic zirconia
Gold-plated and cubic zirconia ring

Anello The Timeless Chapter
The Timeless Chapter ring
Anello The Nesh placcato oro e cubic zirconia
The Nesh gold-plated and cubic zirconia ring

Anello indossato The Timeless Chapter
The Timeless Chapter ring worn

Nilufar Addati
Nilufar Addati

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