Nilufar Addati’s brand presents The Timeless Chapter collection.

The Nesh, the newly launched brand from television personality Nilufar Addati, presents a new jewelry line: The Timeless Chapter. The idea is a vintage-style piece, capable of evoking the past while looking forward. Indeed, the collection’s name itself alludes to its timelessness.



No revolution, in short, but rather evolution, these jewelry pieces crafted from 925 silver with gold or rhodium plating, designed to be worn at any time of day. The collection includes two brass tennis necklaces: a classic gold-plated one and a rhodium-plated one with cubic zirconia stones of different cuts. There are also two earring styles, in both gold-plated and rhodium-plated versions, and five rings designed as elements to be worn individually or combined.





