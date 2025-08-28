Giorgio Visconti, collezione Like Me Chapter II
Giorgio Visconti, collezione Like Me Chapter II

A New Chapter for Giorgio Visconti

Giorgio Visconti presents the Like Me Chapter II collection, an evolution of the Like Me line. The collection represents a significant chapter in the brand’s history. The Like Me Chapter II jewelry features a combination of colored gemstones and pavé diamonds. Crafted in 18-karat gold and framed by diamonds, the pieces in the collection emphasize the brilliance of the central stones through an arrangement that lends a sense of movement and modernity to the design.

Tanzanite and diamond ring

The jewelry in the collection remains faithful to the classic style of the Valenza-based Maison: diamonds are paired with a soft, essential design, or they enhance vividly colored gems: sapphires, emeralds, rubies, and rubellites. Rings with gemstones surrounded by three circles of brilliant-cut diamonds, or with an open shank composed of four lines ending in a tapered design, are also part of the new collection.
Yellow gold, diamond, and rubellite ring

Giorgio Visconti has also decided to participate in Vicenxaoro September to present his vision for the future of high-end Italian jewelry, and reaffirms his commitment to adopting responsible practices through RJC (Responsible Jewellery Council) certification, a recognition that attests to the adoption of ethical measures throughout the production chain, from the selection of raw materials to the manufacturing of the jewelry.
Sapphire and diamond ring

White gold and diamond bracelet
White gold and diamond earrings
Andrea VIsconti, Ceo Giorgio VIsconti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Andrea VIsconti, Ceo Giorgio VIsconti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

