Giorgio Visconti presents the Like Me Chapter II collection, an evolution of the Like Me line. The collection represents a significant chapter in the brand’s history. The Like Me Chapter II jewelry features a combination of colored gemstones and pavé diamonds. Crafted in 18-karat gold and framed by diamonds, the pieces in the collection emphasize the brilliance of the central stones through an arrangement that lends a sense of movement and modernity to the design.



The jewelry in the collection remains faithful to the classic style of the Valenza-based Maison: diamonds are paired with a soft, essential design, or they enhance vividly colored gems: sapphires, emeralds, rubies, and rubellites. Rings with gemstones surrounded by three circles of brilliant-cut diamonds, or with an open shank composed of four lines ending in a tapered design, are also part of the new collection.



Giorgio Visconti has also decided to participate in Vicenxaoro September to present his vision for the future of high-end Italian jewelry, and reaffirms his commitment to adopting responsible practices through RJC (Responsible Jewellery Council) certification, a recognition that attests to the adoption of ethical measures throughout the production chain, from the selection of raw materials to the manufacturing of the jewelry.

