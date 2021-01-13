A new arrival in the Olympus of Paula Crevoshay











Paula Crevoshay, a myth of fine art jewelry, has announced a new entry into her personal zoo of brooches dedicated to animals, the Endangered Species Collection. And this time the jewel is a zebra in black and white diamonds. By the way, did you know that zebras live in a harem community? The zebra pendant is the latest addition to the Endangered Species Collection, made with black and white diamonds. Like Paula Crevoshay’s other jewels, the pendant is a unique piece. And, like the others, it follows the thread of nature, which turns into exceptional jewels.



Another example is Bitterroot flower made with hundreds of pink and yellow sapphires. The designer says it took two years to collect enough stones in these precise colors. For jewels like these Paula Crevoshay has obtained more than 25 prestigious national and international awards and special exhibitions are dedicated to her work in the United States, Europe and Asia. Some of her pieces are part of the collections of major museums such as the Carnegie Museum, Gia Carlsbad, Gia New York, Smithsonian Institution, British Council for the Arts (India), Gwinnett Art Museum and Yale Peabody Museum among others.



Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts with honors in 1976 from Virginia Commonwealth University and a master’s degree with honors from the University of Wisconsin. In fact, her plan was to become a painter.



Her fate, however, led her to marry George Crevoshay, who had received a scholarship from the American Institute of Indian Studies for research in India. Paula Crevoshay therefore lived in a Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Pune near Bombay for four years. India played an important role in the designer’s life and artistic sensibility. After trips to Sri Lanka, Burma, Thailand and Nepal (in all 15 years in Asia), the decision was made to devote himself completely to jewelry. In 1983, she launched her first collection of hers. Obviously unique pieces, made first by artisans from Bangkok and then Hong Kong, with a long journey that has never stopped.

















