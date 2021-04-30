A mom for leBebé











The leBebé jewelry brand was born 14 years ago to celebrate motherhood. It is therefore inevitable that it is also in the front row on Mother’s Day. The pendant with the boy and girl silhouette in yellow, white or pink gold quickly became an icon used at the time of the birth of a child. But to celebrate the anniversary dedicated to mothers, the birthday girl is at the center.



For mum, leBebè offers a personalized pendant on the back with the dedication Thank you mum and an engraved heart, to enrich the collection of charms or the bracelet of the Lock Your Love line, in silver and rose gold. Among the proposals there are, in any case, also the classic creations with the child shape, with its minimal design. For example, with the Pavé Mini: they are pendants in yellow, white and pink gold and pavé diamonds. Also for Mother’s Day, the child’s shape is the leitmotive of the I Girocuore ring. Prices: Lock Your Love bracelet 230 euros, Flower charm 78. Necklace with I Pavé Mini pendant 780 euros. Ring: 620 euros.