









The Critics’ Choice Movie Awards (formerly called the Broadcast Film Critics Association Award) are shows that reward the best in cinematic achievements. Ballots written by members of the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association are selected in December and winners are chosen by the next vote at the annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards ceremony.



Also this year the award ceremony has collected bejeweled stars. The American actress who plays Princess Diana in the biopic Spencer, for example, chosejewels for her red carpet look. Kristen Stewart wore the Messika by Kate Moss High Jewelry collection, with the Independent Icon bracelet and three-finger ring. Ella Purnell instead walked the runway with Undine High Jewelry earrings, mixing the famous Toi & Moi High Jewelry rings. And at the Fenty Beauty X Ulta Beauty event, Rihanna wore a personalized diamond belly chain, again by Messika High Hewelry. The belt was personally designed by the Maison for the singer and beauty tycoon who is expecting her first child, as a hymn to femininity, motherhood and her style, always daring her.