A lotus flower for Lebole











The lotus flower is only a set of petals for Westerners, but in the East it is deeply evocative, as Lebole Gioielli knows well. In love with Japan and its (often surprising) traditions, Barbara Lebole dedicated to the lotus flower which in Japanese is called Hasu, in particular to the Ohga variety, one of her collections of earrings. This flower has a story that Lebole reconstructs to introduce the Ohga Hasu collection, composed of lotus flowers that decorate, mixed with colored natural stones, earrings of multiple lengths and sizes.



Here is the story: in 1951 the Japanese botanist Ichiro Ohga found, under a layer of peat, some seeds hidden for over a thousand years. From those seeds a unique specimen of lotus blossomed, unknown until then and it arrived to us after almost 2 thousand years. According to tradition, it is not enough that the seed is thrown into the water to hatch: it needs to be scratched. For this reason it is more easily rooted in swampy water, because the residues that the mud drags scratch the seed allowing its vitality. In any case, like the other lotus varieties, Ohga is also a symbol of purity, because it blooms immaculate even in muddy waters.

















