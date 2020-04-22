A long history behind this Hot Stuff











One of the jewelry brands with most tradition in Germany: Trautz ♦

Trautz family has a long history behind: it is linked to Pforzheim, the German town where it is alive an ancient jewelry tradition. After being divided into different trades, Trautz in the eighteenth century have focused on the jewelry. Since then the name has been synonymous with premium quality jewelry, but the company as it is today has his date of birth in 1928. Since 2007 the management of the jewelry factory is passed to Frank Trautz, which continues the long family tradition. The jewelry line most exclusive by German brand is named Hot Stuff.



A name more Anglo-Saxon Germanic, while the style of the jewelry is absolutely classic: 18K gold, white diamonds or champagne, to compose the rings, bracelets and pendants to show off on important occasions. The brand has also introduced stones like topaz and smoky quartz. Or the Magic flexible jewelery line, in the three colors of gold. They are jewels that do not have anything particularly German, but have an international feel: you might find in a store window in New York, as well as Milan. Matilde de Bounvilles













