A life more safe with Marla Aaron











Carabiners, locks, chains: in New York the instruments become jewelry designer Marla Aaron.

To be responsible for communication of a company, with the crisis of newspapers and the advertising agencies in search of identity, these days it is not easy. It could also cause stress and insecurity for managers who are in charge. Who knows, maybe this was the driving force behind the former manager Marla Aaron to become, after 25 years of career, a jewelry designer in New York.



And it may have been her previous experience to suggest Marla to adopt as a stylistic key the security devices, such as carabiners, padlocks, chains. Of course, these tools that usually have a practical use, now become jewelry made of gold and precious stones. After four years of work Marla Aaron has designed and produced a series of pieces that actually work: the spring catches, for example, open just like the closures used in everyday life. But if you want use them to a set of keys, however, it could be too. In any case, among the proposals of Marla Aaron, there is no shortage of traditional jewels such as bracelets and rings in gold, with semi-precious stones such as mother of pearl, lapis lazuli, opal, pink opal, turquoise, cachalong, carnelian, onyx, chariot, malachite, stone of moon and chalcedony.Among the unusual proposals of Marla Aaron, however, there is one more original than the others: jewels made with fordite. Have you never heard of this stones? Obviously, beacouse for fordite it is the paint accumulated in the paint shops of the Ford automobile factories. In factories, on the floors where cars are painted, the paint is stratified and forms a hard surface, like a stone. Material that is made into jewelry, pens, knife handles, and more. The fordite used by the American brand comes from the Ford Motor Company between the years 1960 and 1990.