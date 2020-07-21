K/ller, jewels that challenges America











While in the US there are episodes of violence in schools and offices, the jewels with the K / ller brand, shock New York ♦

The name K / ller immediately recalls a thriller or a television series based on serial murderers and detectives. However the name is a fusion of the two designers: Katie DeGuzman and Michael Miller, former students of the Parsons School of Design in New York City. The K / ller Collection has, in any case, an aggressive style, rebellious, deliberately crude. Katie began her career in the world of jewelry when it bought a bracelet to hide a tattoo from maternal criticisms. So she met the partner with whom she started to work.



It is a transgressive couple: you can tell this even from the materials used. Ok, there is gold, but they also use oxidized metals, crude, and fish maw, arrowheads, horns, skin, stalactites, petals, porcupine quills and feathers. They say to merge a process of deconstruction with sculpture, decay and renewal, androgyny and femininity. Most of the pieces are handmade by Katie and Michael at the CFDA (a fashion incubator), a studio in downtown Manhattan. And so, this work like. Their brand is recognized globally and is sold by Helmut Lang, international flagship store. The jewelry is currently distributed in more than 50 outlets around the world. Recently K / iller launched a campaign to support the Black lives matter movement. Alessia Mongrando















