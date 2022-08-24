









It sounds strange, but in the jewelry collections launched a few years ago by Serena Williams there are no real tennis bracelets. Or, better, there is a jewel defined as a tennis bracelet, but which does not have the shape of the bracelet launched half a century ago by another tennis player, Chris Evert (find the history of tennis bracelets here). Serena Williams is also a great tennis player, who she has now decided to devote herself to something else. Also to jewels, in fact, with her brand Serena Williams Jewelry. The website through which the American tennis player sells jewelry under her name has recently undergone a redesign and has also launched a collection of high jewelry with diamonds and precious metals “ethically sourced and conflict-free”.



The collections have names inspired by the world of tennis: Queen of Your Court, which includes bracelets and necklaces defined as tennis, even if they do not follow the classic model. Unstoppable is the name of another collection, which alludes to Serena’s many tennis successes. The defined tennis shape could actually be defined as riviera, that is, with stones of different sizes to climb. The tennis star has also launched a line of costume jewelry called S by Serena.