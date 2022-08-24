Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Serena Williams

A jewelry slam for Serena Williams

in vetrina




It sounds strange, but in the jewelry collections launched a few years ago by Serena Williams there are no real tennis bracelets. Or, better, there is a jewel defined as a tennis bracelet, but which does not have the shape of the bracelet launched half a century ago by another tennis player, Chris Evert (find the history of tennis bracelets here). Serena Williams is also a great tennis player, who she has now decided to devote herself to something else. Also to jewels, in fact, with her brand Serena Williams Jewelry. The website through which the American tennis player sells jewelry under her name has recently undergone a redesign and has also launched a collection of high jewelry with diamonds and precious metals “ethically sourced and conflict-free”.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams

The collections have names inspired by the world of tennis: Queen of Your Court, which includes bracelets and necklaces defined as tennis, even if they do not follow the classic model. Unstoppable is the name of another collection, which alludes to Serena’s many tennis successes. The defined tennis shape could actually be defined as riviera, that is, with stones of different sizes to climb. The tennis star has also launched a line of costume jewelry called S by Serena.

Anello Babe in oro 10 carati e diamanti
Anello Babe in oro 10 carati e diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo 10 carati e diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo 10 carati e diamanti
Collana con pendenti a cuore in oro 10 carati e diamanti
Collana con pendenti a cuore in oro 10 carati e diamanti
Anello Mama in oro 10 carati e diamanti
Anello Mama in oro 10 carati e diamanti
Collana con riviera di diamanti in oro 10 carati
Collana con riviera di diamanti in oro 10 carati
Anello Swirl a tre cerchi in oro giallo e diamanti
Anello Swirl a tre cerchi in oro giallo e diamanti
Bracciale tennis con riviera di diamanti
Bracciale tennis con riviera di diamanti

Anello con forma a cuore in oro 10 carati e diamanti
Anello con forma a cuore in oro 10 carati e diamanti







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Anello con crisoberillo, occhio di gatto e diamanti

Jewelry in yellow

A yellow for the summer, but also for the other months. If
Go to Top