









Damiani goes back to wearing an Apple Watch. For the smart watch with the apple brand, the jewelry company has created a luxury case. The cover is inspired by the Metropolitan collection, which takes its cue from the skylines of big cities. The cover designed by Damiani is easy and comfortable to use, but also safe: an ingenious interlocking system, in fact, guarantees comfort, but also remains firm when wearing. The cover is compatible for 6, 5, 4 and Se series, and is available in 40 and 44 millimeters. It is made of titanium or gold, embellished with brilliant-cut diamonds.



Titanium, a particularly resistant and hard material but also stainless, hypoallergenic and light, is available in the colors metal-blue, techno-gray and smart-black. The second proposal is instead made in pink gold and diamonds. But there is also a third version, in white or pink gold, with white diamonds pavé. This is the second time that Damiani has offered a jewel case for Apple Watch: a previous version was presented in 2018.