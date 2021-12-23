









After 30 years in New York, Mish Tworkowski moved to Florida, in Palm Beach. Nothing is better than the sun and the sea for the inspiration of this designer who was often inspired by the natural world and exotic travels. But without forgetting the classic jewelery motifs, as in the Why Knot collection? A name that adds a touch of humor that is always a pleasure: lightness is also synonymous with intelligence. And the Maison Mish uses the knot in a pleasant way, with gold jewels that have a twisted rope profile, that is formed by several threads together.



The result is pleasing: original jewelry without being bizarre, with the color of the subtropical sun. In addition to gold and a few diamonds, for this collection Mish also uses rich rows of pearls, even of different types combined together. Perhaps it is also the result of the previous experiences of the jeweler, who worked as a specialist at Sotheby’s in New York and London, in contact with magnificent vintage jewels put up for auction. But, as mentioned, Mish Tworkowski also loves nature very much, so much so that he collaborates with the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach and the New York Botanical Garden where he sits on the Board of Trustees. And on his website he does not fail to list his five favorite gardens. It has nothing to do with jewelry, but if you are curious, here they are:1. New York Botanical Garden2. Great Dixter House & Gardens3. Iford Manor Gardens4. Pan’s Garden ~ The Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach5. Wethersfield Estate & Gardens