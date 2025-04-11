A floral magic for real princesses. The new collection by Roberto Coin is called Jasmine and is inspired by the famous tale of One Thousand and One Nights. A simple and refined design, suitable for all ages, just like the cartoon with the story, brought to the screen by Disney, which crosses generations and breaks down the limits of time. Jasmine is also a flower. In Italy it is called white jasmine and, despite its delicate appearance and delicate scent, its strength makes it almost invincible in its relationship with the earth, it climbs and blooms, going beyond limits.



Roberto Coin translates the gentleness of the flower into the collection: the design of the petals seems to soften the mother-of-pearl and the diamonds settle on the surface like dew. The jewels are made of yellow or white gold, with the classic finish of the Maison: a twisted thread defines the perimeter of the petals of earrings, rings and pendant necklaces. The jewels are available in the mother-of-pearl version or in gold only.

