A hypnotic snake with Breil

The term hypnosis comes from the ancient Greek hypnos, sleep. But the Hypnotic collection by Breil aims to awaken attention. Hypnotic is composed of steel jewels inspired by the appearance of the snake. The sinuous shapes of the snake are interpreted in two shades, silver and with an Ip gold finish. The snake is a motif that recurs from the jewels of ancient Egypt to art deco, and Breil reinterprets it in a mesh that recalls the gas pipe. At the heart of the collection is a high-impact necklace with a central element, the head of the snake, which hides the clasp, designed to also allow the length of the jewel to be adjusted.



The clear and decisive facets of the head and tail of the snake blend into a fluid and light construction, thanks to the Snake Box Chain technology. The collection is completed with earrings and necklaces in which the geometry of the snake’s head becomes a stylised central motif, a hexagon that with a few lines recalls the theme of the collection in an ultra-minimal key. The necklaces and earrings are available in steel and IP gold steel.

