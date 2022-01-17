









A giant black diamond. Extremely rare. A surprising child of nature. But also an enigma. And precisely this name, The Enigma, has been attributed to a huge gem weighing 555.55 carats and, even more incredible coincidence, with exactly 55 facets. The Enigma is a surprise reserved by Sotheby’s at its headquarters in Dubai, where it will go on sale with an auction open to online offers from 3 to 9 February. The diamond has belonged for over two decades to an owner who has now decided to sell it. Even in exchange for a cryptocurrency payment.

Its sale represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire one of the rarest, billion-year-old cosmic wonders known to humankind.

Nikita Binani, Sotheby’s Jewelery Specialist and Head of Sale, London

The diamond also has another attraction: it was not found in a mine, but comes from space. It is thought to have been created by a meteor impact or to have emerged from an asteroid containing a diamond that collided with Earth. It is the largest Fancy Black Natural Color diamond in the world, reported by Gubelin and Gia in 2004, and was listed as the largest cut diamond in the world in the 2006 Guinness Book of Records.

We are honoured that Dubai has been chosen as the first stop for this exceptional rarity and are thrilled to play a part in its journey, which began so many millions of years ago. This is the first time we are introducing our cryptocurrency offering in the UAE, a move that is in line with the government’s own commitment to exploring new digital, technological and scientific advances. Unveiling this one-of-a-kind stone – both in our DIFC gallery and at the unparalleled Dubai Diamond Exchange – is a clear continuation of our dedication to showcasing the best of the best in the UAE.

Katia Nounou Boueiz, head of Sotheby’s United Arab Emirates

The design of the diamond is imbued with meaning, its shape is inspired by the Middle Eastern symbol in the shape of the palm of a hand, the Hamsa, a sign of protection, power and strength. The Hamsa is also associated with the number five, which is imbued with symbolic meaning, which is also the number that distinguishes the gem. The cryptocurrency will be accepted at Sotheby’s, and it’s not the first time: last year the Key 10138 diamond was bought with cryptocurrency at a record price. This diamond will be offered without reserve, which means that the winning bid is the highest, regardless of its amount or the intrinsic value of the diamond itself. Before the auction, the diamond will be exhibited in Dubai, Los Angeles and London.



Natural black diamonds, carbonates, date back to approximately 2.6-3.8 billion years ago and are an extremely rare natural event. These gems contain traces of nitrogen and hydrogen abundant in interstellar space, as well as osbornite, a mineral found only in meteors. They are found only in Brazil and the Central Republic of Africa, which millions of years ago were part of the supercontinent, Rodinia – an area believed to have been hit by meteorites. The exclusive presence of carbonadi in these locations adds further weight to the theory that these stones are indeed treasures from interstellar space. Black diamonds are one of the hardest materials and almost impossible to cut and polish. They have typically also been reserved for industrial uses.