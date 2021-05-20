A hive for Rosato











There are those who want to protect the elephants, those who take care of the whales and those of the lions. But we must not forget the insects, especially those which, like bees, also have a useful function for humans. On May 20, the day dedicated to bees from all over the world, it received attention of Rosato, a brand that is part of the Bros Manifatture group. Rosato, in fact, promotes the Adotta un Alveare project by 3Bee, an agri-tech company that develops intelligent monitoring systems for the health of bees.



With the PE Rosato collection it is committed to the issue of sustainability in defense and safeguarding of bees, whose mortality according to UN data has increased exponentially in the last ten years. With the purchase of the new spring collection, you participate in the project and receive as a gift a bag of honey seeds, plants that produce nectar that can be collected by insects and transformed into honey. Together with 3Bee, Rosato installed the Hive Tech system for remote monitoring and diagnostics of the hives at the Zucconi Beekeeping Company, the largest farm in the Marche region (Italy). With over 2000 hives in permanent operation, the Zucconi Beekeeping takes care of its bees that produce a huge range of honeys from acacia, wildflower, sunflower, medical, honeydew, cherry trees, an example of the heterogeneous biodiversity of these areas.