









A hand destined for love. It is the choice, different from the usual icons, of the young Italian brand Flonia. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the brand founded by the designer Sara Florio offers a bijoux with an original flavor, starting with the name. The bijou is, in fact, called Sacred to me. There is a reason. It is a necklace consisting of a pendant depicting a hand, which is also one of the symbols of the brand. The pendant is made of porcelain, painted and hand made. A sacred heart is drawn on the palm of the hand (which explains the name of the pendant). The heart is linked to the religious iconographer and, at the same time, equates the feeling of love with a spiritual dimension. This is why the name, Sacred for me, is written on the back of the pendant. Flonia’s proposals are available on the brand’s e-commerce site.