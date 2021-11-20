









Each identity is made up of many facets, like diamonds. And Tomasz Donocik, award-winning designer of Polish origin, but with a residence and workshop in London, is no exception. He became famous with super modern jewelry collections, with futuristic shapes, with many acute angles and a spatial design. But then he launched the Lily Pad collection, which he describes as an ode to old forgotten English gardens and ponds. The heart of the collection is the Lily Pad ring in rubellite, an unusual solitaire in the shape of a graceful enchanted flower, which the artist-jeweler associates with the fairy tale of Beauty and the Beast.



Born in Poland and raised in Austria, Tomasz Donocik founded his eponymous brand in 2008. Before launching his business he graduated from Central Saint Martins in London, followed by a master’s degree in goldsmithing, silverware and jewelery making at the Royal College of Art in the British capital. Immersed in this culturally rich environment, in his bio he emphasizes that he has developed a permanent passion for art, cinema and literature, sources of inspiration. Of which, one might add, also fairy tales are part.













