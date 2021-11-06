









Round, brilliant cut, or marquise, baguette, emerald, briolette … The shapes that a diamond can take are many, even if the most used are four or five. But every now and then a new cut is added, invented by some diamond specialist. One of the most well-known cuts that has been added more recently is, for example, the Asscher cut. But it is not the only one. In the United States, another diamond and jewelry specialist such as Harry Kotlar also introduced a new type of facet a few years ago (in 2003).



This is the Kotlar Cushion, characterized by an exclusive 61-sided cushion cut. The color of the stone used for this processing varies from D to K. The clarity ranges from 1F to S12, the size from 0.70 up to 20 carats. Each Kotlar Cushion bears a laser engraving from the laboratory with its certificate number and logo. The Kotlar Cushion has 61 facets: it is modeled with a specific formula of pavilion and crown angles, with percentages and ratios designed to maximize brilliance and sparkle. It is used for stones from 0.70 to 20 carats.



A long story that of Harry Kotlar: escaped from racial persecution, he immigrated to the United States from Germany at the end of the war. He specialized in the diamond trade until he founded the jewelry brand that bears his name. He passed away in 1998 and the company is now run by his nephew David Wiener. But diamonds always remain at the center of the business.

















