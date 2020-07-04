A capsule with Thun for Trollbeads











What happens when Danish jewels meet refined ceramic objects? The answer is a line of handmade silver and glass jewelry. This will be the result of the collaboration between Trollbeads and Thun. The first is a company specialized in modular bracelets with variously colored elements. The second is a company born in Bolzano (Italy) as a ceramic workshop and grown by expanding its catalog to gifts, home furnishings or accessories for women and children.

The new line of jewels, 29 pieces, is coming in September, will feature creations decorated with the icons, shapes and colors of the Thun palette. Danish designers with the guidance of Lise Aagaard, art director and founder of Trollbeads, they merged the two souls into the new line called Thun by Trollbeads.

The idea was born in a very natural way. From the beginning, with immense respect and mutual esteem, we noticed the sharing of many corporate values. First of all, the family business that focuses on the consumer and its employees and the strong focus on the craftsmanship and quality of our creations. Soren Poulsen, CEO of Perlunica, a distributor of Trollbeads in Italy

The beads are in 925 silver, handcrafted with the ancient lost wax goldsmith technique. The glass beads, handmade, enclose minute details and shades of color: they are made through the wrapping technique. This process gives life to unpredictable creations and makes each beads unique, because they are different in shape and color shades.

Authentic artisan passion, style and positive values ​​have always been the keys to the success of the brand and each Thun collection. For over 70 years, each of our creations has been telling the joy of those who want to share affection, or celebrate an important event with a unique gift. , which comes from the heart. Danish craftsmanship and design combine with our Italian world of magic and creativity to make the emotion that inspires our collections even more precious and which today becomes a jewel to give away. Francesco Spanedda, Thun Chief Brand Officer















