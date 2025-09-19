The Bulgari Trombino ring is a style made famous in the 1930s by the Roman fashion house. The name refers to the Italian word for trumpet (trumpet): the piece features a large central gemstone set on a broad diamond-paved base that widens at the top. It’s an even more sought-after ring if the gemstone is of great value. Such is the one up for sale at the Bolaffi jewelry auction, scheduled for Tuesday, October 7th at the Turin headquarters and Wednesday, October 8th via live online auction. Up for sale is a vintage Bulgari Trombino ring in platinum from the early 1970s, featuring a particularly high-quality pink diamond.

The pink diamond is a rectangular step-cut diamond and weighs 3.18 carats. The stone is accompanied by a GIA certificate describing it as Natural Fancy Intense Pink, VS2, Type IIa. Alongside the largest stone are 64 round brilliant-cut and baguette-cut diamonds, totaling 1.93 carats. According to Bolaffi, this particular Trombino ring stands out because the pink diamond is of exceptional size for this type of gem. The estimate is €800,000-€1.2 million. The ring also has a story: it was passed down from grandmother to young granddaughter and worn for years without fully understanding its value, as the diamond was mistakenly believed to be simply rose quartz. The appraisal by the auction house’s experts revealed its true nature as one of the rarest diamonds in the world. A pleasant surprise.

A natural pink diamond is already a highly sought-after piece in itself, but one weighing more than three carats becomes an absolute rarity. If it is then set in a Bulgari creation, it becomes a one-of-a-kind piece. Whoever is lucky enough to win the lot will win not only an incredible diamond, but a unique and unrepeatable jewel.

Matteo Armandi, Passion Division of Aste Bolaffi

In addition to the Trombino ring, Aste Bolaffi’s catalog includes 530 lots, featuring jewelry from the early 19th century to the early 2000s by Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Cusi, and Pomellato, colored stones, including Colombian emeralds, such as the ring with a 14.48-carat natural oval-cut emerald (lot 187, starting price €20,000), and highly fashionable antique and contemporary jewelry. Other lots include a pair of elegant diamond and sapphire Chandelier earrings, weighing approximately 10 and 40 carats respectively (lot 77, starting price 9,000 euros), a refined early-style platinum and diamond floral brooch by Frascarolo, prior to the animalier phase (lot 165, starting price 5,000 euros), a gold clutch by Massoni Roma (lot 86, starting price 20,000 euros), and a true collector’s item: a white gold and diamond-pavé Diorama bracelet by Christian Dior, designed to recall the shapes of the Diorama dress with its folds and enveloping drapes, created by the designer in 1951 (lot 265, starting price 5,000 euros).