A Bulgari ring with a ruby ​​sold for €248,000 at Finarte.

The Finarte jewelry auction achieved a flattering result. The star of the sale, curated by Clara Arata, Head of the Milan Jewelry Department, and Vittoria Tomasini, Head of the Rome Jewelry Department, was a Bulgari trumpet ring with a 4-carat ruby, sold for €248,000 after a fierce bidding war with bidders from around the world. The auction totaled over €2.5 million, the best-ever result in the jewelry sector, with an overall appreciation of 110% over the starting price, with 80% of the lots sold. Over 700 lots were up for sale, including antique and vintage jewelry and creations from the most prestigious international fashion houses.



A 15.45-carat Burmese sapphire ring with exceptional chromatic intensity also achieved an excellent result, selling for €126,150. Among the most notable sales was a 7.93-carat Ceylon sapphire ring by Mario Buccellati, which fetched €48,030 from a starting price of €8,000. An 18-carat Ceylon sapphire ring sold for €50,550 from a starting price of €10,000, and a 7.50-carat rose-cut diamond bracelet sold for €40,470. A custom-made David Webb bangle sold for €26,610.

