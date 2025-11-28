A Bulgari ring with a ruby sold for €248,000 at Finarte.
The Finarte jewelry auction achieved a flattering result. The star of the sale, curated by Clara Arata, Head of the Milan Jewelry Department, and Vittoria Tomasini, Head of the Rome Jewelry Department, was a Bulgari trumpet ring with a 4-carat ruby, sold for €248,000 after a fierce bidding war with bidders from around the world. The auction totaled over €2.5 million, the best-ever result in the jewelry sector, with an overall appreciation of 110% over the starting price, with 80% of the lots sold. Over 700 lots were up for sale, including antique and vintage jewelry and creations from the most prestigious international fashion houses.
A 15.45-carat Burmese sapphire ring with exceptional chromatic intensity also achieved an excellent result, selling for €126,150. Among the most notable sales was a 7.93-carat Ceylon sapphire ring by Mario Buccellati, which fetched €48,030 from a starting price of €8,000. An 18-carat Ceylon sapphire ring sold for €50,550 from a starting price of €10,000, and a 7.50-carat rose-cut diamond bracelet sold for €40,470. A custom-made David Webb bangle sold for €26,610.
The sale, which encompassed jewelry from the late 19th century to contemporary creations by fashion houses such as Webb, Boucheron, Buccellati, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Pomellato, captivated an international audience of enthusiasts and collectors, confirming the sector’s strong dynamism.
Vittoria Tomasini
The beauty and uniqueness of the jewelry, whether signed or unsigned, but of exceptional quality, along with rare and extraordinary colored stones, remain cornerstones of the most sought-after jewelry. In a time of great instability like the current one, these elements reaffirmed their value, sparking a lively and exciting competition among bidders from around the world at the recently concluded auction.
