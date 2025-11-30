Bulgari took center stage at the jewelry sale organized by il Ponte Casa d’Aste.

The jewelry sale organized by il Ponte Casa d’Aste achieved a positive result, generating total revenues of over €3.5 million, with 88% of lots sold and an average increase of 182% over initial estimates. Among the most notable results was the refined flower vase brooch with a large cabochon sapphire of approximately 20 carats, which sold for €126,000, further testament to the creative excellence and classic elegance that distinguish Bulgari.



Another highly sought-after piece was the 1987 Onde rigid choker by Marina B, one of the heirs of the historic Roman maison. It confirms the growing attention to its distinctive style, selling for €88,200. Also attracting the attention of the contenders was the Cartier platinum band bracelet, embellished with cabochon and baguette sapphires totaling 59 carats, accompanied by old-cut diamonds, which found a buyer for 60,480 euros.

Also in high demand was the platinum and white gold demi-parure with over 11 carats of diamonds and approximately 60 carats of sapphires, which sold for €81,900. A platinum ring with an oval ruby ​​of approximately 4.50 carats sold for €81,900, while an octagonal sapphire ring of 8.65 carats sold for €75,600. Among the antique jewelry auctions, the pendant depicting Cupid, holding a torch and a crown amidst palm trees and doves, with his quiver resting on his back, captivated the audience. This piece, expertly crafted from gold, silver, and diamonds, is a testament to the goldsmith’s mastery (€16,380).

