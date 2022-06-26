









Giorgio Armani, an icon of the fashion world, reached the age of 88 without seeing his fame and creative ability tarnished, today entrusted to a solid group of designers. One of the most popular brands of his empire is Emporio Armani, which is proposed as an easier to buy line in both clothing and accessories. The bijoux of this line are made under license by the American group Fossil, as in the case of the Bow set, that consists of a necklace, bracelet and earrings. The bijoux are made of gold-colored brass and enamel.



As is the philosophy of the brand, there is no lack of attention also to the practical aspect, as well as to the aesthetic one: for the necklace and bracelet there are practical lobster clasps, while for the earrings they are pin, designs that make these bijoux versatile and convenient to use in everyday life. Prices range from 129 to 139 euros. But, alongside this line, Emporio Armani offers many others, also made of sterling silver in gold tones and with the addition of crystals.