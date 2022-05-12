









It is 21.7 million Swiss francs, which is equivalent to more than 21.9 million dollars or 20.7 million euros the value attributed to The Rock, the largest white diamond ever sold at auction. At the auction of Christie’s Magnificent Jewels in Geneva, however, the stone did not reach the maximum estimate (about 30 million) even if it exceeded the minimum value (19 million). The Rock has a weight of 228.31 carats, a drop cut and is considered a perfect stone. Another highlight of the auction was The Red Cross Diamond, a vivid yellow gem that fetched 14.2 million francs (14.3 million dollars or 13.5 million euros), with a significant portion of the proceeds to benefit of the International Committee of the Red Cross.



During an important week for Christie’s, when Andy Warhol’s Shot Sage Blue Marilyn set the record price as the 20th century artwork, The Rock, the largest white diamond ever sold at auction, reached nearly $ 22 million. . Weighing 228.31 carats, The Rock is the largest white diamond ever to appear at auction. The final lot of the auction featured another extraordinary gem of over 200 carats, the sensational The Red Cross Diamond. It was a privilege to present this legendary stone, first sold by Christie’s in 1918 as part of the Red Cross Appeal. More than a century after that first sale, the diamond was sold after 11 minutes of competitive competition for 14.1 million francs, a world auction record for an intense fancy yellow diamond. We are pleased that a significant portion of the proceeds will benefit the humanitarian efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Rahul Kadakia, International Head of Christie’s Jewelery

Overall, the jewelry super auction was sold 98% by value and 92% by lot and saw global participation of registrants from 20 countries across four continents. Christie also notes the activity of Millennial collectors, 50% of the new subscribers to the sale.

For nearly half a century, our family has had the privilege of safeguarding The Red Cross Diamond. Since it was first introduced to the market in 1918, the legacy of this symbol of humanity has always been the support of communities ravaged by war, famine and other hardships suffered by people around the world. At this historic moment we honor the calling that others have made before us. A significant portion of the proceeds will be donated to the large institution whose name it bears, recognizing the tireless efforts of the volunteers of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The seller of The Red Cross Diamond

Other noteworthy results of the sale include the Fürstenberg tiara, which at an estimate of 400,000-600,000 Swiss francs has reached 2.4 million. The diadem, composed of pearls and diamonds, bears the mark of the famous Austrian jeweler Gustav Flach, and previously belonged to Her Royal Highness Princess of Fürstenberg, born Countess Irma of Schönborn Buchheim (1867-1948), a member of one of the most eminent aristocratic families in the Habsburg Empire.An important selection of Jar’s jewels was highlighted by a pair of “hard-boiled egg” earrings with sphalerite and diamonds from 2011. From an estimate of 160,000-220,000 francs they made 327,600 francs. The earrings were featured in the 2013 retrospective of Rosenthal’s work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.