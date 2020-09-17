90 years of Morellato with the 1930 collection











Morellato turns 90. An important birthday for the Padua-based brand, which has become increasingly important over the years. To celebrate the birthday, the Maison led by Massimo Carraro launches the 1930 collection, the year that marks the birth of the company. In short, the collection is particularly important and, for this very reason, presented with understandable pride.



The geometric shape that guides the 1930 collection is elongated and recalls the safety pin. The rectangles with soft corners are used to compose links and chains. The metal is smooth or twisted. Synthetic stones cut in cabochons and crystals are added to the steel. The line of bijoux includes a two-loop long necklace, with an invisible closure enriched with stones, a choker with heart crystal and pavé details, or with pink or blue pendant stones, pendant earrings and ring, with torchon processing, bracelets with stone central to be combined with the variants always with stone, but with slimmer links.

















