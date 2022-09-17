









The diamond seen in four dimensions. But the fourth dimension is not that of time: it is, instead, a type of patented embedding called, in fact, 4D. Not surprisingly, the idea comes from Maurizio Martone who was also the first teacher of micro-casing in Italy. But not only. Almost 30 years ago, together with his wife Roberta Bardon, who was joined by his son Andrea, Martone founded Il Diamante, a Maison in Valenza (Italy) which also works on behalf of third parties, as well as offering jewels with its own brand. The 4D setting method consists of a central stone, to which other side stones are set, with a result that multiplies the reflections of the gem in all angles.



Always the inventiveness of Martone has led to the patent of a method for the personalization of jewels, also made on minimum thicknesses of gold and not replicable in casting, because the measures are very small and the variants linked to the writings set with diamonds are infinite. . For these innovations, and more, the brand has received the Piedmont award for artisan excellence. The company is also a member of the Mani Intelligenti Foundation, which enhances young lovers of goldsmith art, as well as boasting the RJC (Responsible Jewelery Council) certification, the most important in the sector: it measures the entire supply chain, from the mine to the sale to the consumer, considering business ethics, human rights, social and environmental benefits.



The decision, a couple of years ago, to offer jewels with its own brand, led Il Diamante also to the partnership with Rossella Brescia, dancer, TV presenter, radio host, actress and Italian dance teacher. The artist is now the brand’s brand ambassador.

The Diamond has a contemporary twist and, just like me, it is versatile. For this reason, even the jewels with a more refined design are perfect with any style.

Rossella Brescia















