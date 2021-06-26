









The story of Generation Collection, a brand of Generation Investment Jewelry, is a surprising story. Let’s face it right away: if for you buying a jewel also means investing in an object of value, this is the story for you. Because Generation aims to do just that: to produce 24-karat gold jewelry, which is an investment that is considered safe in the long term. Generation uses recycled gold which saves 99% of the environmental impact and, above all, 24 karat. That is, pure gold such as that of ingots (usually 18-karat gold is used for jewelry, which is an alloy with other metals). Pure gold jewelry is considered by Generation to be a solid investment for women, who can easily sell the jewelry in case of need. It must be added, however, that gold does not necessarily mean that it will certainly increase in price, even though it may be so in the long run.



There is another surprising aspect, which caresses the so-called American dream. It all starts in a small Bulgarian town and ends in Nevada, on the border with California. Boryana Straubel, raised by a single mother in Bulgaria, was educated for hard work. She graduated from high school in 2000. And as a gift, her mother gave her a 30-gram 24-karat gold necklace. Giving gold to a child in Bulgaria is equivalent to opening an investment account. At that time, Boryana recounts in her bio about her, the price of gold was $ 280 an ounce. But 20 years later, that same necklace is worth 580% more. In short, the investment was excellent.



But this is a consideration that many can make. The difference lies in Boryana Straubel’s abilities: in addition to Bulgaria, she lived in Germany, Austria and Russia, up to the United States, where she earned a degree in Economics from UC Berkeley, a degree in Management (Sloan) and one in Industrial Engineering (MS&E) from Stanford University. Then, she spent over a decade at Tesla and the Wikimedia Foundation. She is an analytics and operations expert, she has led key functions such as People & Business Analytics, Systems, Operation and M & A Integration, she sits on the board of the Midwest Renewable Energy Association. In short, she is a decidedly uncommon type.Other pedigreed senior managers work alongside Boryana Straubel, such as Ian McMilan, who led key Olympic teams for Nike and Nike Retail’s global strategic teams. Prior to Nike, he was at PwC and also co-founded a management company that ran global marketing campaigns for brands including Gucci, Chanel, Prada, MAC Cosmetics, Sephora and Miu Miu, studied Economics at Princeton University , and holds an honors degree in Accounting from the University of Washington and an MS in Management from Stanford.There are also Alessandra Jekova twice finalist at the Olympic Winter Games in Sochi 2014 and Korea 2018, with 17 FIS Snowboard World Cup Tour titles: she has been among the top 10 women for over a decade. But, above all, she holds degrees in Sports Management, ambassador for brands such as Tag Heuer, Audi, Re / Mind, Burton, Avon, Bioderma and Moroccanoil. Finally, designer Erica Bello and marketing manager Julie Middleton also work on Generation.