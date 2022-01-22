









It was a decidedly positive year for Gismondi 1754, a Genoese jewelery company listed on the Euronext Growth (formerly Aim) list of the Italian Stock Exchange. The company, with unprecedented transparency for the sector (and not only), has voluntarily disclosed the consolidated management results of sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 (data not subject to audit), divided by geographical area and type of channel of sale.



In the fourth quarter of 2021, therefore, Gismondi 1754 reported a total consolidated management turnover of € 3,996,320, an increase of 28.51%, compared to € 3,109,850 in the fourth quarter of 2020. The growth in sales in the fourth quarter ( +595,777) mainly contributed by the Wholesale Europe (+ 135%) and USA (+ 186%) channels. Furthermore, the performance of the shop in St. Moritz (+ 1496%) is of particular importance, which mitigates the difficulties of the shops in Portofino and Genoa, which are affected in this phase by the typical seasonality of the locations, as well as Milan, which also paid the forced closures of the mall in which it is inserted.

We are facing extraordinary results, which certify the growth of the Group and the brand regardless of the difficult economic period. We touch almost + 50% growth year on year and we see how all the sales channels have performed and contributed positively to the achievement of these figures, a sign of the excellent work done in all segments and the recognition by customers of the quality and the care we put into the creation of each of our jewels.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754

The results of Q4 make up an overall picture for the entire year 2021 which has shown a constant growth trend. The company closed the 12 months of 2021 with revenues of € 9,745,606 (+ 48%) compared to € 6,578,030 in 2020.

Analyzing the data by sales channels over the 12 months, the growth in 2021 was driven by the European Wholesale channel (+1.957.203 euros compared to 2020) and by the US Wholesale (+1.002.769 euros compared to 2020). The only channel in slight decline is the Middle East, waiting for new orders to restart at full capacity. As for the special sales (the made-to-measure signed by Gismondi 1754), the year 2021 closed with a growth of + 16%, with sales of 3,952,188 euros.



A result further enhanced in the last week of the year, where special sales for over 1 million euros were achieved, also thanks to the e-commerce channel (see press release dated 11 January). Analyzing the revenues by geographic area, as at 31 December 2021 the percentage of turnover in the Italy area grows in percentage terms, which in Q4 represents 26% of revenues compared to 16% in the same period of 2020. Europe, overall, is worth approximately 53% of the turnover of Gismondi 1754, while the incidence of other countries is stable, including Russia (5%) and others (13%).