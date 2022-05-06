









There are living myths. One of these is Jar, an acronym for Joel Arthur Rosenthal, a refined, imaginative, sought-after jewel artist. The few creations by him are expected and coveted by collectors. Like Ann Getty. Now 12 Jar jewels collected by the collector will go on sale in New York at Christie’s on June 8. The sale is called Twelve Jewels by Jar and will be part of the Magnificent Jewels auction. These jewels designed by Jar of Ann Getty, wife of billionaire Gordon Getty and who passed away in 2020 at the age of 79, are part of one of the largest and most important private collections of the designer’s works. The overall estimate of the jewels is around 1.5 million dollars. Previously, the jewels will also be on display in Geneva and Hong Kong.



Ann Getty was a trained scientist whose personal collection of JAR reflected her innate curiosity and impeccable taste for jewelry that was both beautifully-crafted and evoked memories of her family and research trips abroad. Her jewels tell the story of a woman pursuing ideal beauty and a lifelong appreciation of craftspeople. Only works by JAR achieve the balance of nature, color, and form that she loved so much.

Daphne Lingon, Head of Jewelry, Christie’s Americas

Jar’s jewels are emblematic of contemporary design and are inspired by architecture, fabrics, art and nature. They often use characteristic pavé stones. From the diamond and gem-set lily brooch, reminiscent of a medieval stained glass window, to the sculpted agate Zebra brooch adorned with a royal headdress, Ann Getty’s Jar jewelry collection captures the artist’s early years of work and exploration and includes examples of the his most significant creative themes.Ann Getty has in the past lent several jewels from her collection to major museums around the world, including Jar’s successful exhibition at Somerset House in London in 2002, the Masterpieces of French Jewelry exhibition at the San Francisco Legion of Honor Museum in 2007 and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York’s historic Jar retrospective in 2013, the first time a living jeweler received the honor of a museum retrospective.

From the very beginning, this lady, you, dear Ann, imagined the future of my imagination, seeing and picking the cherries that became your collection…

Joel Arthur Rosenthal

The main pieces of Jar’s Twelve Jewels include the Shell and Tulip brooches from 1990 and 1991. The shell combines rubies and spinels of various sizes that evoke the smooth but diverse landscape of the ocean floor. The parrot tulip brooch features smaller faceted rubies, diamonds and green garnets which together create a lifelike sparkle, as if the flower had just been plucked from the earth.