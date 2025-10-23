The Edit – A Gallery of Italian Jewelry Masterpieces is the event that brings 108 jewelry brands to the US.

108 Italian designers and jewelers are participating in a short fair in New York, entirely dedicated to jewelry made in Italy. The Edit – A Gallery of Italian Jewelry Masterpieces will be held from October 29th to 30th at the Sixth Floor Loft, located at 873 Broadway in New York City. The event is organized with the support of ICE, the Italian government’s export agency. The idea is to showcase the craftsmanship and design expertise of leading Italian jewelers and designers.



The event features brands that are both centuries-old and more recent, offering a snapshot of the Italian jewelry sector. The event features both contract manufacturers and brands with exclusive collections. The Edit is organized into four thematic worlds: sculptural jewelry echoing the grandeur of the Renaissance; organic creations embodying the myths and colors of the Mediterranean; radiant silhouettes capturing the glamour of La Dolce Vita; and avant-garde forms inspired by Futurism and contemporary art movements. The event is curated by creative director and trend forecaster of Italian luxury Paola De Luca and her team.

