Spilla "Fiocco di neve" con gemme. Platino, diamanti. Attribuito al laboratorio di Alma Pihl, Carl Fabergé Diametro 3,2cm

100 Fabergé jewels at GemGèneve

Fabergé jewels are part of the history not only of jewelry, but of culture. And they are not exclusively related to the mythical eggs collected by the tsars. The tradition, style and legacy of the Maison Fabergé have come down to us thanks to the special place occupied by the craftsmanship and creativity of Peter Carl Fabergé, the most famous designer of the family of jewelers active in St. Petersburg. His son, Igor Carl Fabergé, started a foundation that celebrates 40 years this year. And to celebrate the anniversary, he organized a major exhibition as part of GemGenève (3-6 November).

Calamaio ingioiellato d'oro a due colori a forma di fungo porcino. Oro, diamanti taglio rosa, cabochon rubis, cabochon zaffiri, mastro Frederich Koechli, San Pietroburgo circa 1900 larghezza 9,0cm Collezione Palais Royal Hong Kong Ltd
Bernard Ivaldi, president of the Igor Carl Fabergé Foundation, recalls that while most of the notoriety about Fabergé is concentrated on the precious Easter eggs commissioned by the Russian imperial family and important private patrons, the Maison’s business does not end here. This is why the Igor Carl Fabergé Foundation has decided to offer a different approach by presenting “new finds” and little-known objects as the starting point of the exhibition.

Spilla di presentazione imperiale “Aquila a due teste”. Oro, argento, diamanti, Bottega di Henrik Wigström, Carl Fabergé, numero di inventario 1418 San Pietroburgo 1903, Provenienza: Imperatrice Maria Fedorovna di Russia Lunghezza 4,5 cm
The exhibition includes over 100 pieces from private collections and offers a look at the richness and versatility of the Fabergé workshops. Many pieces have not previously been exhibited in Europe and some are presented for the first time in this exhibition.
Segnalibro oro smaltato. Oro, smalto, cristallo di rocca. Scatola in pelle originale su misura Officina di Mikhail Perkhin, Carl Fabergé, Numero di inventario 2976, San Pietroburgo circa 1900 Provenienza: Imperatrice Maria Fedorovna di Russia Lunghezza 5,9 cm
Campanello a forma di cuore. Argento dorato, oro, smalto, perle, calcedonio, Provenienza: Granduchessa Elena Vladimirovna e Nicolas Principe di Grecia Larghezza 5,0 cm
Sigillo a mano in nefrite ingioiellato. Oro, nefrite, rubini, perle. Bottega di Mikhail Perkhin La matrice è incisa con lo stemma della famiglia di Gorchakov Altezza 12,3cm
Cornice del vaso di Pandora. Cornice smaltata, argento dorato, argento dorato, smalto, Workmaster Israel Roukhomovsky, Parigi circa 1910
Bollitore d'argento semplice. Una grande "bouilloire" in argento semplice con un supporto e il bruciatore, Numero di inventario 23184, officine di Mosca di Carl Fabergé, 1901 Altezza 24,00 cm
Chitarra russa a sette corde. Bomboniera a forma di chitarra russa a sette corde, scolpita da un'unica pietra di agata corniola, cornalina, oro, perle, smalto, numero di inventario 54223. Attribuito alla bottega di Mikhail Perkhin, Fabergé Lunghezza 10,2cm
Spilla "Fiocco di neve" con gemme. Platino, diamanti. Attribuito al laboratorio di Alma Pihl, Carl Fabergé Diametro 3,2cm
La campana di tre tartarughe suona. Campana circolare “Tree turtles”, oro, granato, diamanti con taglio a rosa, pietra dura, numero di inventario 553, Carl Fabergé. Provenienza: Imperatrice Maria Fedorovna di Russia Diametro 8,4 cm
