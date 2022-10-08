









Fabergé jewels are part of the history not only of jewelry, but of culture. And they are not exclusively related to the mythical eggs collected by the tsars. The tradition, style and legacy of the Maison Fabergé have come down to us thanks to the special place occupied by the craftsmanship and creativity of Peter Carl Fabergé, the most famous designer of the family of jewelers active in St. Petersburg. His son, Igor Carl Fabergé, started a foundation that celebrates 40 years this year. And to celebrate the anniversary, he organized a major exhibition as part of GemGenève (3-6 November).



Bernard Ivaldi, president of the Igor Carl Fabergé Foundation, recalls that while most of the notoriety about Fabergé is concentrated on the precious Easter eggs commissioned by the Russian imperial family and important private patrons, the Maison’s business does not end here. This is why the Igor Carl Fabergé Foundation has decided to offer a different approach by presenting “new finds” and little-known objects as the starting point of the exhibition.



The exhibition includes over 100 pieces from private collections and offers a look at the richness and versatility of the Fabergé workshops. Many pieces have not previously been exhibited in Europe and some are presented for the first time in this exhibition.

















