10 rules for jewelry on trip











Can you go for holidays with jewels? Can you leave the jewels in the hotel? What dangers do you run with jewels on a trip? Here are ten useful tips to avoid having bad surprises ♦

Are you traveling for holidays or for work and don’t want to give up your jewels? Are you going to leave? Do you have a small treasure in your suitcase? Alt. Stop everyone. Better to think carefully about how to arrange jewelry: there are many aspects to pay attention to, of course starting from safety. The traps and dangers are many, it is not an aspect to be underestimated. Here are ten rules to follow.

1 Rule number one is trivial, yet thousands of women regularly forget it: you have arrived at the hotel rather tired and you can’t wait to go to dinner. But before leaving the hotel room, check your jewelry. Where did you put them? There is not a good idea to leave them lying around: you could tempt those who come to fix the room. But a quick preventive check is enough: in a few seconds you will remember if the earrings remained on the soap shelf of the shower or the bathtub.

2 Do not travel with jewels of extreme sentimental value. It can be the engagement ring or the earrings of the grandmother: no insurance will be able to repay you for the sentimental damage in case of theft or loss. Furthermore, hotels and airlines generally have very low refunds in the event of loss or theft. In addition, you will have to prove that you have not lost the jewels because of your carelessness.

3 If you don’t have a bank safe, consider leaving your jewelry in custody to some trusted person who, of course, doesn’t leave for a trip while on vacation. A safe in the house, like walled ones, can protect you from the theft of a hasty thief, but it will not discourage a professional determined to rob a flat.

4 Imagine before leaving home what may be the life of your holiday. If you are in a camper, or go hiking in the woods of the Alps, just bring an elastic bracelet and your wedding ring (if you have one). However, if you’re planning some elegant evening, already you can choose the jewelry to match with the clothes in the suitcase. And nothing more.

5 There are travel bags designed specifically for jewelry. Of course, are the most sought after by thieves. Many women choose instead to put the jewelry in the beauty case, between a cosmetic cream and toothpaste: a classic, as they know the professionals of theft. Also, this type of luggage, light and handy, it is also the easiest to subtract. Better to put the jewelry in a suitcase big, heavy, uncomfortable. And well it closed.

6 Close your jewelry separately, each in a small bag or box: you will travel safer and they not run the risk of scratching. There is not only the danger of theft. In fact, the greatest damage to your jewelry could be what you cause, especially if you store all the jewelry together, without protection. And remember that creams for protecting the skin from sunburn are the enemy of jewelry. After wearing them remember to clean them.

7 Do not put the jewelry in the suitcase to board on plane. Besides the danger of theft (they occur there too, unfortunately), there is a risk that your luggage goes lost. About 28 million bags each year are lost or are transfered to other destinations. Only one party is able to recover …. You have been warned.

8 If you bring jewelry to a certain value, it is the case to pay an insurance policy. The policies cover damage related to theft, robbery, loss, death, destruction and damage to your jewelry. But pay attention to the ceiling, how much is the value that will be returned in case of theft.

9 If your holiday does not include dinner with Prince Charles, the French ambassador or an evening gala with the stars of Hollywood, consider the possibility of leaving at home the real jewels and wear with simple bijoux. There are also very imaginative and entertaining, with colored crystals or cubic zirconia instead of diamonds. Above all, you will risk less.

10 If you are in the hotel’s best to leave the jewelry in the hotel safe. You do not run the risk of theft in your room when you are absent (and happen more often than you think). It is very difficult for the jewels kept in the hotel safe to be stolen or lost. Difficult, but not impossible: if your jewelry is of value, inquire about the expected refund in case of loss.













