Fabergé Jewelry Inspired by the 007 Films.

In the middle of summer 2025, Fabergé was sold by Gemfields Group. The historic jewelry brand was purchased for $20 million by SMG Capital, Sergei Mosunov’s venture capital fund. Meanwhile, the historic house, famous for the eggs collected by the tsars, continues to produce jewelry that is partly inspired by the table jewels created by Peter Carl Fabergé. But that’s not all. For the jewelry brand, it’s essential to offer something else, starting with an image that’s no longer solely tied to the late 19th century.

This is the case, for example, with jewelry inspired by the 007 films. The Octopussy Egg, a limited edition of 50 numbered pieces, is crafted from 18-karat yellow gold and hand-painted with green enamel. Just like the Fabergé egg featured in the film Octopussy. The egg, which opens, is set with 183 white diamonds and two blue sapphires. The pattern under the enamel depicts an octopus tentacle design enveloping the egg. The application required a technique requiring precision and patience, taking a week to complete. The egg is mounted on a stand reminiscent of the one on the Fabergé egg from the film, with white diamonds and blue sapphires. Inside the egg is an 18k yellow gold octopus set with white diamonds and black diamond eyes. The Octopussy ring in brushed 18k yellow gold, featuring 48 brilliant-cut diamonds on its tentacles, is also part of the same line. A Mozambique ruby ​​is hidden within the ring band.

Goldfinger

Another 007-inspired piece was produced to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Goldfinger (1964). In this case, the limited-edition Fabergé Egg of 50 pieces is crafted from 18-karat yellow gold and is inspired by the Fort Knox gold vault, central to the plot of the film Goldfinger. The front features a six-prong combination lock, anchored in the center by 007. Turning the lock counterclockwise moves two bolts that open the safe door. Inside lies a stack of gold bars, set and surrounded by 140 brilliant-cut yellow diamonds.